Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to kin of 750 farmers who died during protest against farm laws: Telangana CM

File image of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on November 20 announced a Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of each of the 750 farmers who died during the year-long protest against the Centre's three contentious farm laws.

Rao, while making the announcement, demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh from central funds to the families of the deceased farmers.



Proud of Hon’ble @TelanganaCMO #KCR Garu for announcing ₹3 lakh ex gratia to all the 750 plus farmers who lost lives fighting the #FarmLaws in NCR

He also demanded Govt of India to announce ₹25 lakh ex gratia to each farmer family & also withdraw all cases unconditionally — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 20, 2021

KCR, as the Telangana CM is prominently referred to, also appealed to the Centre to withdraw all cases registered against the protesting farmers during their stir against the farm laws.

KCR's demand for Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the deceased farmers comes a day after a similar demand was raised by Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

The Congress, which had supported the farmers' stir, has also demanded the prime minister to apologise to the farmers for the lives lost during the agitation.

"Come forward and apologise to the farmers for inflicting pain to them and to the families of those who lost their lives," party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Notably, the three farm laws - the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - were passed in the Parliament in September last year.

The Supreme Court had, however, imposed a stay on its implementation. It had constituted a committee to speak to all stakeholders and submit a report.