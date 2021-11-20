MARKET NEWS

India

Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to kin of 750 farmers who died during protest against farm laws: Telangana CM

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also demanded the Centre to announce a Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to families of the farmers who died during the protest.

PTI
November 20, 2021 / 09:38 PM IST
File image of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

File image of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao


Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on November 20 announced a Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of each of the 750 farmers who died during the year-long protest against the Centre's three contentious farm laws.

Rao, while making the announcement, demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh from central funds to the families of the deceased farmers.

KCR, as the Telangana CM is prominently referred to, also appealed to the Centre to withdraw all cases registered against the protesting farmers during their stir against the farm laws.

KCR's demand for Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the deceased farmers comes a day after a similar demand was raised by Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.

The Congress, which had supported the farmers' stir, has also demanded the prime minister to apologise to the farmers for the lives lost during the agitation.

"Come forward and apologise to the farmers for inflicting pain to them and to the families of those who lost their lives," party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Notably, the three farm laws - the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - were passed in the Parliament in September last year.

The Supreme Court had, however, imposed a stay on its implementation. It had constituted a committee to speak to all stakeholders and submit a report.

While the matter was pending before the apex court, PM Modi made a shock announcement on November 19 to withdraw the three laws. Although the laws were aimed at benefitting the farmers, the government failed to convince a section of the farming community, he said.
PTI
Tags: #Farm laws #Farmers protest #K Chandrashekhar Rao #Telangana
first published: Nov 20, 2021 09:38 pm

