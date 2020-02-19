Rs 2cr donation for Ayodhya Ram temple rejected: Report

A system to accept donations for the Ram temple in Ayodhya is yet to be put in place. Som The temple trust - the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra - had to return the first big donation it received for the construction of the Ram temple, ThePrint reported.

The announcement of the constitution of the temple trust was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5.

The first donor was retired IPS officer Kishore Kunal from Bihar, who had earlier said that he would make a donation of Rs 10 crore towards the temple. As per the report, when the announcement for the setting up of the trust was made, he arrived at Ayodhya with a Rs 2 crore cheque. It was, however, returned due to the absence of a system for accepting donations.

Kamlesh Chaupal. the only Dalit member of the Ram temple trust and member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, told ThePrint that a lot of people from all over India were willing to donate towards the setting up of the temple, adding no shortage of funds for the same was expected.

The trust kick-started soon after its formation with a Re 1 cash contribution from the government.

Chaupal, who also laid the foundation for the temple in Ayodhya in 1989, said that a few things had to be done before the trust could accept donations. Those include the appointment of a treasurer, opening a bank account and a place for the trust office, among others.

The trust's first meeting is scheduled to take place in the evening on February 19 at the residence of Supreme Court lawyer K Parasaran, the chairman of the trust.