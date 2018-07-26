Rs 282 cr spent on Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao in last 3 fiscals: Govt

Over Rs 250 crore was spent on the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme in the last three fiscals, the Rajya Sabha was informed today. The sex ratio at birth has also shown improvement in 104 of the 161 districts studied, Minister of State for Women and Child Development (WCD) Virendra Kumar said.

In 2015-16, Rs 59.37 crore was spent, and in 2016-17 and 2017-18, Rs 28.65 crore and about Rs 169.10 crore were spent respectively.

So far, in 2018-19, Rs 25.40 crore has been spent, the Rajya Sabha was informed.

The scheme was launched as a comprehensive programme to address the declining child sex ratio (CSR) and issues related to empowerment of women over a life-cycle continuum.

Of the 161 selected districts, the top five districts that showed improvement in sex ratio at birth (SRB) in 2016- 2017 as compared to the previous year were Dibang Valley (761 to 1,176); Lakshwadeep (832 to 955); Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh (849 to 943); Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, (500-594) and Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, (949-1,018).

The five districts that have shown the sharpest decline during the same period are Saiha, Mizoram (1,022-898); Nicobar (948-839); Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh (977-908); and Shopian, (1,062-959) and Bandipore (964-885) in Jammu and Kashmir.

SRB is the number of girls born every 1,000 boys and is recorded at birth. This data is collected annually.

CSR is recorded for a population in the age group of zero to 6 years and is collected once in 10 years. It is primarily influenced by SRB and mortality in early childhood.

Haryana, which has the worst child sex ratio according to the 2011 census (834 girls for every 1,000 boys against the national average of 918), has shown improvement in sex ratio at birth in 18 of the total 20 districts selected in the state for the programme.