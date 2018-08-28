App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rs 250 crore gone to waste? AAP’s model school project not delivering desired results

The Directorate of Education (DoE) highlighted in a co-ordination committee meeting in August that these schools showed signs of incomplete and deficient work

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Infrastructure woes in civil, electrical and plumbing works at 54 state-run schools are threatening Aam Aadmi Party's school beautification initiative. Problems such as cracks in the walls and water seepage are worrying school authorities.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) highlighted in a co-ordination committee meeting in August that these schools showed signs of incomplete and deficient work. The heads of the 54 schools were also asked to submit details of the project. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had entrusted the responsibility of beautification of these schools to the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC).

“The 13 District Deputy Director Education (DDEs) have informed that there are numerous deficiencies in civil, electrical, plumbing and renovation work done by the DTTDC in 54 pilot schools. In fact, big cracks have started appearing in some recently completed schools,” according to the minutes of the meeting, as reported by The Financial Express.

The Delhi government had allotted a total of Rs 250 crore for the project. In 2015, many government schools in Delhi submitted proposals, on the basis of which these 54 schools were selected for the project. While PWD was tasked with modifying school infrastructure, DTTDC was responsible for the renovation.

related news

A school principal said, “They took such a long time to build the schools…after they handed over the building to us, water started seeping in and cracks developed within months. The matter should be inquired by the government.”

The DoE has said that once the schools submit their details, the matter will be taken up with the DTTDC so the problems can be corrected.

 
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 05:20 pm

tags #AAP #education #India #Politics

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.