Rs 250 crore gone to waste? AAP’s model school project not delivering desired results

Infrastructure woes in civil, electrical and plumbing works at 54 state-run schools are threatening Aam Aadmi Party's school beautification initiative. Problems such as cracks in the walls and water seepage are worrying school authorities.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) highlighted in a co-ordination committee meeting in August that these schools showed signs of incomplete and deficient work. The heads of the 54 schools were also asked to submit details of the project. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had entrusted the responsibility of beautification of these schools to the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC).

“The 13 District Deputy Director Education (DDEs) have informed that there are numerous deficiencies in civil, electrical, plumbing and renovation work done by the DTTDC in 54 pilot schools. In fact, big cracks have started appearing in some recently completed schools,” according to the minutes of the meeting, as reported by The Financial Express.

The Delhi government had allotted a total of Rs 250 crore for the project. In 2015, many government schools in Delhi submitted proposals, on the basis of which these 54 schools were selected for the project. While PWD was tasked with modifying school infrastructure, DTTDC was responsible for the renovation.

A school principal said, “They took such a long time to build the schools…after they handed over the building to us, water started seeping in and cracks developed within months. The matter should be inquired by the government.”

The DoE has said that once the schools submit their details, the matter will be taken up with the DTTDC so the problems can be corrected.