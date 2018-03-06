Rs 221.75 cr collected under Clean Ganga Fund, it is unutilised: Govt

Rs 221.75 crore collected under Clean Ganga Fund (CGF) as on January 31 this year is unutilised, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

Minister of State for Water Resources Satyapal Singh said CGF donors include individuals, central public sector undertakings, government departments, private companies and non-resident Indians/persons of Indian origins.

“As on date no fund has been utilised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) under the Clean Ganga Fund,” Singh told the Upper House.

The government had approved establishment of the CGF, to be used for projects planned under the ambitious Namami Gange programme, on September 4, 2014.