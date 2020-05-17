App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 2,000 cash assistance for all hairdressers in the state: Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday ordered extension of COVID-19 financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to all hairdressers irrespective of whether they were members of a State board for their welfare or not.

While the government has already been disbursing Rs 2,000 in two installments to 14,667 members of the State welfare board for hairdressers, those who are not part of it have requested that they be also provided the relief, a government release here said.

As part of lockdown curbs to prevent spread of coronavirus, hairdressing salons are not allowed to open.

Considering their plea, the Chief Minister ordered disbursal of Rs 2,000 to them like the assistance being given to those with the board besides unorganised workers.

related news

The hairdressers should send their applications to local authorities who will forward them based on eligibility criteria to district collectors for disbursal of the cash assistance, the release added.

