Rs 20 lakh crore economic package: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address a press conference at 4 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4 pm on May 13 detailing the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12.

PM Modi said the economic measures earlier announced by the government to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the latest package will come up to a total of Rs 20 lakh crore, nearly 10 percent of India's gross domestic product (GDP).



Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will address a Press Conference today, 13th May 2020, at 4 PM in New Delhi.#EconomicPackage#AatmanirbharBharat #AatmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/FmKcItA23C

— Ministry of Finance

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

"In order to prove the resolve of a self-reliant India, Land, Labor, Liquidity and Laws all have been emphasised in this package." PM Modi said in his address to the nation.