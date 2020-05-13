Rs 20 lakh crore economic package: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address a press conference at 4 pm

The press conference comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4 pm on May 13 detailing the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12.
PM Modi said the economic measures earlier announced by the government to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the latest package will come up to a total of Rs 20 lakh crore, nearly 10 percent of India's gross domestic product (GDP)."In order to prove the resolve of a self-reliant India, Land, Labor, Liquidity and Laws all have been emphasised in this package." PM Modi said in his address to the nation.
Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will address a Press Conference today, 13th May 2020, at 4 PM in New Delhi.#EconomicPackage#AatmanirbharBharat #AatmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/FmKcItA23C
