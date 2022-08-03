Rs 2.54 lakh crore spent on central government pensioners during 2021-22

Over Rs 2.54 lakh crore was spent on nearly 70 lakh central government pensioners during 2021-22, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

There were 69,76,240 pensioners and family pensioners 11,28,441 civil pensioners, 36,03,609 defence pensioners (including armed forces pensioners), 4,32,968 telecom pensioners, 14,82,223 railway pensioners and 3,28,999 postal pensioners, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Total expenditure incurred on these pensioners was Rs 2,54,284.4 crore during the financial year 2021-22, he said.