English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Rs 2.54 lakh crore spent on central government pensioners during 2021-22

    Total expenditure incurred on these pensioners was Rs 2,54,284.4 crore during the financial year 2021-22

    PTI
    August 03, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST

    Over Rs 2.54 lakh crore was spent on nearly 70 lakh central government pensioners during 2021-22, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

    There were 69,76,240 pensioners and family pensioners 11,28,441 civil pensioners, 36,03,609 defence pensioners (including armed forces pensioners), 4,32,968 telecom pensioners, 14,82,223 railway pensioners and 3,28,999 postal pensioners, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

    Total expenditure incurred on these pensioners was Rs 2,54,284.4 crore during the financial year 2021-22, he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #government #Pension #spending
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 04:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.