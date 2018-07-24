Rs 1,750 cr sanctioned under National Dairy Plan: government

More than Rs 1,750 crore has been sanctioned by the government under the National Dairy Plan (NDP) to enhance productivity of milch animals, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said today.

Singh said in Lok Sabha under the NDP, 530 sub-projects have been approved in 18 states for implementation by 169 state and district level cooperatives, producer companies and livestock development boards with a total grant of Rs 1,754.14 crore till May 2018.

This comprises 62 sub-projects for animal breeding, 167 sub-projects for animal nutrition and 231 sub-projects for Village Based Milk Procurement Systems (VBMPS), he said during Question Hour.

The minister said significant achievements under the plan include 378.98 million high-quality semen doses produced, 29.94 lakh milch animals in 32,578 villages have been covered under the nutrition balancing programme, 2,593 bulk milk coolers and 21,711 automated milk collection unit installed and 13.24 lakh additional farmers have been enrolled in 39,956 villages under the VBMPS.