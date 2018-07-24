Rs 1,750 cr sanctioned under National Dairy Plan: government

This comprises 62 sub-projects for animal breeding, 167 sub-projects for animal nutrition and 231 sub-projects for Village Based Milk Procurement Systems (VBMPS), he said during Question Hour.
More than Rs 1,750 crore has been sanctioned by the government under the National Dairy Plan (NDP) to enhance productivity of milch animals, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said today.
Singh said in Lok Sabha under the NDP, 530 sub-projects have been approved in 18 states for implementation by 169 state and district level cooperatives, producer companies and livestock development boards with a total grant of Rs 1,754.14 crore till May 2018.
