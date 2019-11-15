App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 1,672 for 3 eggs is 'eggxorbitant', says composer Shekhar Ravjiani

The management of Hyatt Regency, Ahmedabad, where Ravjiani claimed to have had his three eggs, however, did not comment. "Rs 1672 for 3 egg whites? That was an Eggxorbitant meal," tweeted Ravjiani. He also shared a photograph of the bill, issued on November 14.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Wikimedia)
Representational Image (Wikimedia)

Music composer Shekhar Ravjiani of the famous Vishal-Shekhar duo on Friday took to Twitter, claiming that a luxury hotel in the city charged him

an "eggxorbitant" Rs 1,672 for three boiled eggs.

It reminded many Twitter users of a similar protest by actor Rahul Bose who had to pay Rs 442 for two bananas at a hotel in Chandigarh some months ago.

The management of Hyatt Regency, Ahmedabad, where Ravjiani claimed to have had his three eggs, however, did not comment.

Close

"Rs 1672 for 3 egg whites??? That was an Eggxorbitant meal," tweeted Ravjiani.

related news

He also shared a photograph of the bill, issued on November 14.

As per the bill, the price of three Boiled Eggs was Rs 1,350, service charge was Rs 67.50 and state GST and Central GST accounted for Rs 127.58 each.

"Seems like chicken are fed banana from the hotel where Rahul Bose stayed," said a witty Twitter user, replying to Ravjiani's tweet.

Some commentators defended the hotel, saying customers pay for ambiance and service rather than food, while others suggested Ravjiani patronize road-side hawkers if he wanted to save money.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Eggs #India #Shekhar Ravjiani

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.