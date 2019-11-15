Rs 1,672 for 3 eggs is 'eggxorbitant', says composer Shekhar Ravjiani

Music composer Shekhar Ravjiani of the famous Vishal-Shekhar duo on Friday took to Twitter, claiming that a luxury hotel in the city charged him

an "eggxorbitant" Rs 1,672 for three boiled eggs.

It reminded many Twitter users of a similar protest by actor Rahul Bose who had to pay Rs 442 for two bananas at a hotel in Chandigarh some months ago.

The management of Hyatt Regency, Ahmedabad, where Ravjiani claimed to have had his three eggs, however, did not comment.

"Rs 1672 for 3 egg whites??? That was an Eggxorbitant meal," tweeted Ravjiani.

He also shared a photograph of the bill, issued on November 14.

As per the bill, the price of three Boiled Eggs was Rs 1,350, service charge was Rs 67.50 and state GST and Central GST accounted for Rs 127.58 each.

"Seems like chicken are fed banana from the hotel where Rahul Bose stayed," said a witty Twitter user, replying to Ravjiani's tweet.