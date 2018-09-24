Rs 1,000 cr tender floated to repair flood damaged roads of Kerala

The Kerala government has floated a Rs 1000 crore tender to repair roads destroyed in the devastating floods that ravaged the state.

A total of 12,000 km roads are estimated to have been damaged in the floods, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office said in a release after a meeting of department heads to review the post-flood situation.

Speaking at the meeting, Vijayan directed the authorities concerned to complete repairs on roads leading to the Lord Ayappa temple at Sabarimala by October 31.

The three-month long annual Mandala-Makaravillaku pilgrimage season at the hill shrine begins on November 17.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to work out a livelihood package for people in flood affected areas. Chief Secretary Tom Jose said that the number of people staying in relief camps has come down to 2,241.

The largest number of people were in Thrissur district with 1,260 in 44 camps, the release said. A total of 5,58,193 people were given immediate financial aid of Rs 10,000 each so far and efforts were on to disburse the same to all the beneficiaries by September 29.

The meeting was also informed that four Lower Primary schools were totally destroyed and have to be rebuilt. A total of 1,548 laptops and Desktop computers of different schools across the state were destroyed in the floods, the release said.

At least 493 people lost their lives in the rains and floods during the South West Monsoon.