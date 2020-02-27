App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 08:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rs 1 cr compensation to family of Ratan Lal who died in Delhi violence: CM Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal had visited Lal's family on February 25

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Delhi government will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of head constable Ratan Lal who was killed in violence in northeast Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on February 26. "As per the Delhi government's policy, we will give Rs 1 crore to head constable Ratan Lal's family," he said in the Delhi Legislative Assembly..

Kejriwal had visited Lal's family on February 25.

For the latest updates on the violence in Delhi, follow our LIVE blog

Close
"Politics of hatred and violence will not be tolerated. Common man of Delhi did not indulge in violence; outsiders, some political elements are involved in it," Kejriwal said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 08:10 am

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Politics

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.