Rs 1.34 crore compensation disbursed to 25 Jodhpur detainees

A compensation of Rs 1.34 crore was awarded today to 25 Sikhs from Amritsar who were arrested and kept in a Jodhpur prison after Operation Bluestar in 1984. Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, Kamaldeep Singh Sangha disbursed the compensation in Amritsar to the 25 Sikhs or next of their kin.

Sangha said that out of 25, few had died in the past and compensation was given to their legal heirs.

The DC clarified that the amount disbursed today to the Jodhpur detainees was the fifty per cent share of the Central government and these people had already availed their remaining share from the state government.

Over 350 people were arrested and detained in Jodhpur jail in the wake of Operation Bluestar, and were later released in three batches, between March 1989 and July 1991.

Of these, 224 detainees had appealed for compensation in the lower court, alleging "wrongful detention and torture" but they failed to get any relief from the court in 2011.

However, 40 of the detainees appealed to the District & Sessions Court, Amritsar, and were awarded Rs four lakh each as compensation with six per cent interest (from the date of filing of the appeal to payment of compensation) in April last year.

The court had held the central and the state governments as jointly liable for payment of the compensation.