Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

RPP Infra Projects wins orders worth Rs 66 crore

The company said the development of smart road project under Trippur Smart City Limited at Trippur, Tamil Nadu is expected to be completed within 12 months.

PTI
 
 
RPP Infra Projects on Monday said it has won two work orders worth Rs 66 crore. In a regulatory filing the company said it has won two work orders one from Trippur Smart City Limited- Smart Road and Tamil Nadu Housing Board. The projects are worth Rs 66 crore.

Construction of shops, office complex and MSB Residential Flats under Tamil Nadu Housing Board at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu is expected to be completed within 9 months, the filing said.

"RPP Infra's order book at the end of FY20 stood at Rs 17,882 million. The company is well on its way at the end of FY21 order Book will be Rs 20,000 million," the company said.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 06:00 pm

