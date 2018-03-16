RP Infosystems directors sent to three days CBI custody

The two directors of computer peripherals firm RP Infosystems -- Kaustuv Ray and Shibaji Panja -- have been sent to three days CBI custody after being produced at a designated court here today. The two were arrested by the CBI yesterday after they went to the CGO Complex office of the agency to face interrogation. The duo have been charged with defrauding Canara Bank and a consortium of nine other banks to the tune of Rs 515 crore.

The CBI had argued that their custody was required for further investigations.

Acting on the basis of a complaint filed by Canara Bank on behalf of a consortium of banks alleging cheating and criminal conspiracy, CBI registered an FIR against them.

The FIR had also named Vijay Bafna and Debnath Pal, VP of the company.

The complainant said that the company had furnished false stock, debtors and receivables to carry out the fraud.