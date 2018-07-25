Rozgar Melas: 'Failed' attempt by Punjab government to attract unemployed youth

In an endeavour to boost employment, the Punjab government's project ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar Mission’ was announced to provide jobs to the deserving youth of Punjab. However, these melas till now have invited a poor response from people, in general.

Multiple melas were held in various cities of Punjab. On July 20, in Ludhiana 14 companies visited the District Employment exchange office with around 1,500 employment offer, but only 50 candidates appeared for the drive, as per a report in The Indian Express.

On June 8, the event ended up with only one candidate showing up against 5,000 job offers. Eventually, he declined the job offered by Rajnish Industries. In Bhatinda, owing to poor response, a week-long Rozgar Mela concluded in five days. The applicants said that they were more inclined towards government jobs.

Contrary to the above information, the Punjab government claims to have provided 1.91 lakh jobs to youth.

Rahul Ahuja, Director of Rajinish Industries, said: “Looking at the response in the Rozgar Melas, we are doubting the unemployment figures, or a survey needs to be done as what sort of jobs the youngsters want to do. Our staff regularly goes to the district employment office. On July 13, we had shortlisted around 22 candidates, had given them job letters as well, but only one joined and rest never came to join. The one who joined was in accounts department while the machine operators, supervisors etc never turned up,” he told the paper.

Rahul Tiwari, director, employment generation, said that the government pretending as a facilitator for the employers. However, as per the feedback, the industry has higher expectations for the female employees as male employees change jobs too frequently. He also added that the youth in Punjab is inclined towards foreign land and therefore, we keen on organizing this first International Rozgar Mela in Mohali on July 30.