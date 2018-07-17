App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Row over Rahul's alleged comments to cast its shadow on Parliament session

If the BJP would like to push the issue into political centre stage, opposition parties, which are seen to be closing ranks to take on the ruling NDA, would target the government over its alleged failures on economic front, nationwide cases of lynching, political crisis in Kashmir and price rise.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The row over Congress president Rahul Gandhi's reported statement that his party is for Muslims is set to cast its shadow over Parliament's Monsoon Session as both the BJP and the Opposition look to set the tone for some key state polls before the next Lok Sabha elections in less than 10 months.

If the BJP would like to push the issue into political centre stage, opposition parties, which are seen to be closing ranks to take on the ruling NDA, would target the government over its alleged failures on economic front, nationwide cases of lynching, political crisis in Kashmir and price rise.

Many believe that the upcoming session may turn out to be as tumultuous as the preceding Budget Session, which was a virtual washout with key legislations, including the Finance Bill, passed without any debate due to continuous ruckus.

The BJP has seized on Gandhi's remarks allegedly made in a meeting with Muslim intellectuals to accuse the Congress of "Muslim appeasement", even as the opposition party has denied that he ever made these comments and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of pursuing divisive agenda to win elections after his governance "failure".

related news

BJP leaders believe that a political narrative imbued with its Hindutva agenda will suit the party as it battles anti-incumbency in poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and gears up for the next Lok Sabha polls next year.

The government is keen to push politically significant legislations like triple talaq bill that criminalises instant divorce pronounced by Muslim men and also the OBC bill that seeks constitutional status for a commission meant for backward classes, a massive voting bloc being wooed by the saffron party.

Dalit issues are also likely to be raised in the session.

Andhra Pradesh parties, the TDP and the YSR Congress, are likely to push for no-confidence motions against the government for denying the state special category status. Their motions were not taken up in the last session as the Speaker said the Lok Sabha was not in order.

Farm issues are also likely to figure among the key issues with the BJP set to cite the government's move to raise MSP for several crops as a proof of its pro-farmers credentials while the opposition looking to corner it over alleged farm distress.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 04:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.