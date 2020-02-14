Row over Sanskrit names for railway stations in Uttarakhand

The decision to use Sanskrit names for railway stations in Uttarakhand has resulted in an uproar, according to a Hindustan Times report.

A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader had pointed out recently that Sanskrit is Uttarakhand's second official language, making it mandatory for Railway signages to have names of places written in the ancient Indian language. Thus, it was decided that the name of railway stations will now be written in English, Hindi, and Sanskrit, instead of English, Hindi and Urdu from now on.

Last week, in the new signboards put up, it was seen that Rishikesh Railway Station became Rishikeshah and Dehradun Railway Station was renamed Dehradunam.

However, a controversy cropped up when the railway authorities changed it to Urdu as there was no official order.

Rekha Sharma, a railway official who works for the Moradabad division that manages affairs in the Garhwal region, said no official directive had come from the government to change the language on the signboards, which is why they had to be removed.

The railway official further said the name of Dehradun was written in Sanskrit by the construction agency that was revamping the station. There was no official directive in this regard, so it had to be taken down.

She, however, justified the Sanskrit name given to a new railway station that has come up in Rishikesh - Yog Nagari Rishikeshah – saying a suggestion for this came from the state.

A committee of Sanskrit teachers wrote to the Director of the Dehradun Railway Station on February 12, expessed their anguish.

"Sanskrit is the second official language of Uttarakhand. Writing the name of one of the main railway stations here in Sanskrit shows that the language is getting its due respect. On the same thought, changing it back to Urdu is disrespectful. Therefore, we urge to change the station signboard back to Sanskrit within 24 hours or else we will take matters in our own hands," the commitee wrote to the authorities.