Routes of some Mumbai civic transport-run buses changed due to Dussehra rallies

More than a dozen bus routes of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were changed and several roads in Dadar and the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) closed for traffic due to Dussehra rallies organised by rival Shiv Sena factions in the metropolis on Wednesday.

The BEST civic undertaking, through its Twitter handle, informed that buses usually operating on the BKC main road, which has been closed for traffic since afternoon, have been diverted via Diamond Market between Bharat Nagar and MTNL in the business district.

The Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has organised its rally at the MMRDA ground in BKC located in suburban Bandra, while the former CM Uddhav Thackeray-headed group of the party is holding its Dussehra event at Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai.

The transport undertaking further informed that it has diverted buses in Dadar via alternative routes and partially closed some roads for traffic in view of the Thackeray faction’s Dussehra rally.

According to sources, the Thackeray faction has booked about 700 buses, while the Shinde group has hired over 5,000 buses, including 1,700 of state transport undertaking MSRTC, to ferry their supporters to rally sites from various parts of Maharashtra.

Besides buses, tourist cabs and private vehicles, too, have been deployed to bring supporters to BKC and Shivaji Park. The Shinde faction has also booked a train from Nanded in central Maharashtra for the rally that reached Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) station on Wednesday afternoon.

Buses and other vehicles packed with supporters and workers of the two Sena factions have started arriving in the city since Tuesday night. Activists from different parts of Mumbai were heading to rally spots chanting slogans in support of their respective leaders.

The Mumbai police have made parking arrangements for vehicles reaching Shivaji Park and BKC. Generally, Railway authorities operate suburban trains as per holiday schedule on Sundays and on day of major festivals, curtailing nearly 30 per cent the services.

However, despite holiday on the occasion of Dussehra, the Central Railway is operating its suburban services as per regular or weekday schedule on Wednesday.

This will allow supporters of rival Sena factions from adjoining Raigad and Thane districts to reach rally spots without any hassle.