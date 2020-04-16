App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rouse Avenue court in Delhi asks officials to use Aarogya Setu app in fight against COVID-19

The order said the app is aimed at augmenting the government initiatives, particularly of the Department of Health, "in proactively informing people regarding risks, best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The District Judge of Rouse Avenue courts complex has requested all the officials there to use Aarogya Setu mobile app to keep themselves updated regarding risks, best practices and government advisories on the COVID-19 pandemic. District Judge Sujata Kohli passed the directions on April 15 in pursuance to an order of the Delhi High Court earlier this week.

In her order, the judge noted that the mobile application “has been developed by the Government of India to connect the people of India with essential health services to collectively fight against pandemic (COVID-19) outbreak”.

The judge further said: “It also helps significantly in contact-tracing and curbing the spread of COVID-19. Considering the benefits and advantage of Aarogya Setu mobile application, all the officers/officials posted at Rouse Avenue District Court Complex are requested to download, install and use the same.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #Aarogya Setu #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

