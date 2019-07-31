Roof of building housing Bank of Maharashtra caves in Solapur, at least 20 feared trapped

At least 20 persons are feared trapped after the roof of a building caved in Solapur district of Maharashtra on July 31.

The incident reportedly took place at 12.30 pm at the building which houses the Bank of Maharashtra (Karmala Branch). Many customers and staff members were inside the bank premises then.

Karmala town is located about 125 kilometres from Solapur and about 160 kilometres from Pune.

Local citizens and government authorities have launched rescue operations. Reports suggest that seven persons have been evacuated so far and have been rushed to a hospital.

No casualties have been reported so far.