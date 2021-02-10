Role of private sector vital, wealth creators generate employment : PM Narendra Modi defending farm laws in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, on February 10 that private sector is as important as the public sector for the development of the country.

The Prime Minister said it was not right to malign wealth creators as they were important for generating employment in the country.

“The public sector is essential, but at the same time the role of the private sector is also vital. Take any sector- telecom, pharma- we see the role of the private sector. If India is able to serve humanity, it is also due to the role of the private sector,” PM Modi said.

“Wealth creators are required in the country. How else can wealth be distributed, who will create employment,” the PM asked.

The PM said that to use improper words against the private sector may have got votes to a few people in the past but those times are gone. “The culture of abusing the private sector is not acceptable any longer. We cannot keep insulting our youth like this," he said.

'Should differentiate between andolankaris and andolanjeevis'

PM Modi said he considered the Kisan Andolan (Farmers’ Protest) pious, but expressed concern over ‘andolanjeevis’, people who survive on protests, hijacking it.

“When Andolanjeevis hijack protest, showcase photos of those jailed for serious offences, does it serve any purpose? Not allowing toll plazas to work, destroying telecom towers-does it serve pious protests, he said asserting that the protestors (andolankaris) should be differentiated from ‘andolanjeevis'."

The PM launched an attack on the Opposition and said those who disrupted the House proceedings were doing so as per a well-planned strategy. On the farm laws, he said his government respected farmers, but they needed to come up with specific demands which could be changed in the law.

“After the Laws relating to agriculture were passed by Parliament – no mandi has been shut. Likewise, MSP has remained. Procurement on MSP has remained. These facts can’t be ignored,” he said.

'Congress a confused party'

"The Congress party is divided and confused. Neither it can work for its own good nor it can think about solving the issues of the country. What can be more unfortunate than this," he asked.

Earlier, Opposition MPs created an uproar in the Lok Sabha as Prime Minister started speaking. Congress and TMC MPs staged walkout during his speech.

“I am surprised for the first time a new argument has come that we did not ask, so why did you give. Be it dowry or triple talaq, no one had demanded a law for this, but due to being necessary for progressive society, the law was made,” he said.

Enacted in September 2020, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector. But, thousands of protesting farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points for over two months, demanding the repeal of the laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.