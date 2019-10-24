Rohtak Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Rohtak Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Rohtak Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Rohtak constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Rohtak is an Assembly constituency in Rohtak district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 65.85% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 62.17% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Manish Kumar Grover won this seat by a margin of 11132 votes, which was 9.75% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 114185 votes.
Bharat Bhushan Batra won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 19595 votes. INC polled 83105 votes, 56.62% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am