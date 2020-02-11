Rohini Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Rohini Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Rohini is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Rohini Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 68.86% and in 2013, 68.15% of Rohini's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Vijender Gupta of BJP won in this seat defeating AAP's candidate by a margin of 5367 votes which was 4.47% of the total votes polled. Vijender Gupta polled a total of 120142 (49.83%) votes.

AAP's Rajesh Garg won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1872 (1.7%) votes. Rajesh Garg polled 109980 which was 43.54% of the total votes polled.