Roddam Narasimha an outstanding scientist, personified best of India's tradition of knowledge and enquiry: PM Modi

Modi said in a tweet, "Shri Roddam Narasimha personified the best of India's tradition of knowledge and enquiry. He was an outstanding scientist, passionate about leveraging the power of science and innovation for India's progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

PTI
December 15, 2020 / 11:03 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Condoling the death of noted aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that he personified the best of India's tradition of knowledge and enquiry. Narasimha, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 87.

Modi said in a tweet, "Shri Roddam Narasimha personified the best of India's tradition of knowledge and enquiry. He was an outstanding scientist, passionate about leveraging the power of science and innovation for India's progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Narasimha made a mark in the field of aerospace engineering and as a fluid dynamicist. He taught aerospace engineering at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) from 1962 to 1999. He also served as the director of the National Aerospace Laboratories from 1984 to 1993.

He was the chairperson of the Engineering Mechanics unit at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru from 2000 to 2014.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India
first published: Dec 15, 2020 10:55 am

