Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

In an address at a conference, Singh called for judicious use of financial resources and said that the rule of competitive bidding through open tender must be followed in defence procurement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday batted for a foolproof system of internal and external audit for defence expenditure and called for devising innovative ways to maximise the value of money spent on India’s security needs.

Reducing chances of corruption and wastage leads to positive public opinion due to the confidence that public money is being spent optimally and prudently and this increases the possibility of greater funding by the legislature, the defence minister said.

He underlined the importance of a robust defence finance system for a strong military and highlighted the need for comprehensive ’Blue Books’, codifying the rules and procedures for procurement of military equipment and systems.