Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 06:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Robust charging infra for e-vehicles important to promote e-mobility : Geete

He said that e-mobility will also help in promoting sustainable development.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Good charging infrastructure for electric vehicles are important to promote e-mobility in the country, Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises Anant Geete said. He said that e-mobility will also help in promoting sustainable development.

"We need to promote e-mobility as it is important for environment. We are setting up charging stations for electric vehicles. Gradually we will be launching these stations across the country," the minister told reporters.

He was speaking after launching 18 charging stations here. Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited (REIL) has so far set up 45 such stations in Delhi and Rajasthan, and they will increase this number to 200 in the coming months.

When asked about the amount to be charged from e-rickshaws for charging, Geete said that currently it is free. "If some sponsor would come forward, we can think of providing free charging facility to e-rickshaws," he added.

Talking about Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles in India (FAME India), he said the phase two of the scheme will be launched soon as the first phase will end on September 30.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 06:24 pm

tags #automobile #environment #India

