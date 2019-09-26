App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Robert Vadra's custodial interrogation required: ED to HC

Denying the claims of ED, Vadra's lawyer said his client has cooperated in the investigation by appearing before the agency whenever he was summoned.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on  September 26 told the Delhi High Court that Robert Vadra's custodial interrogation was needed as the "money chain" was allegedly directly linked to him.

The agency further contended before Justice Chandra Shekhar that Vadra, son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, was not cooperating with the investigation in a money laundering case against him.

Denying the claims of ED, Vadra's lawyer said his client has cooperated in the investigation by appearing before the agency whenever he was summoned.

Close

The lawyer also said that his client answered the questions put to him by ED and added that "not confessing" to allegations against him does not mean he was not cooperating.

related news

After hearing the brief arguments, the court listed the matter for final arguments on November 5.

The court was hearing ED's plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Vadra by a trial court.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17 crore).

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 12:00 pm

tags #ED #India

