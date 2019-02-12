Present
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Robert Vadra to be questioned again on Wednesday

The ED is questioning him for alleged money laundering through questionable land deals in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Robert Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, has been called again for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, following a day-long session Tuesday.

His mother Maureen Vadra was also questioned for some time, while Vadra spent nearly nine hours at the ED's zonal office here.

His mother Maureen Vadra was also questioned for some time, while Vadra spent nearly nine hours at the ED's zonal office here.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 09:53 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Robert Vadra

