Robert Vadra tests positive for COVID-19; Priyanka Gandhi self-isolates, suspends poll campaign

File image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra at an event in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband and businessperson Robert Vadra said on April 2 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 52-year-old said he was asymptomatic and was self-isolating. “Fortunately the kids have not been with us these days and everyone else at home has tested negative too. Hopefully we will all be back to normal life soon! Thanks for all the messages that have been coming in, it’s really sweet of all of you to send us your best wishes at this time,” he said in a Facebook post.

He also mentioned that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tested negative for the infectious disease.

In a tweet on April 2, Priyanka Gandhi also confirmed that she was going into self-isolation as a precautionary measure even though she had tested negative.

Priyanka Gandhi has been campaigning in poll-bound states and was scheduled to address an election rally in Assam on April 2.



हाल में कोरोना संक्रमण के संपर्क में आने के चलते मुझे अपना असम दौरा रद्द करना पड़ रहा है। मेरी कल की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है मगर डॉक्टरों की सलाह पर मैं अगले कुछ दिनों तक आइसोलेशन में रहूँगी। इस असुविधा के लिए मैं आप सभी से क्षमाप्रार्थी हूँ। मैं कांग्रेस विजय की प्रार्थना करती हूँ pic.twitter.com/B1PlDyR8rc

— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 2, 2021

She said that all her public engagements in Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next three days would be cancelled.