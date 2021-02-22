English
Robert Vadra rides bicycle in Delhi to protest against fuel price hike

Robert Vadra also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him 'to come out of his AC cars and see how people are suffering'.

Moneycontrol News
February 22, 2021 / 08:06 PM IST
Robert Vadra.

Just a day after Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi hit out at the Centre over soaring fuel prices, her son-in law and businessman Robert Vadra on February 22 rode a bicycle in Delhi to protest against the fuel price rise.

Vadra also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him "to come out of his AC cars and see how people are suffering".

“All he does is blame others (previous governments) for everything and move on," Vadra added.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on February 21 wrote to Modi over the rising fuel prices, which increased for 12 days straight till February 20. In her letter addressed to the Prime Minister, she urged him to "reduce the fuel prices by partially rolling back excise duty".

In many states the price of petrol has breached the Rs 100/liter mark.

Addressing the rising rates of LPG gas cylinders as well, she said there could be no justification for the government to increase the price of an LPG cylinder by Rs 175 in just two and half months since December 2020.

Gandhi explained that any reduction in international crude oil prices should ultimately benefit the end consumer. But the fact that the total opposite is happening, Gandhi said, showed government's intention to "profiteer off people's misery".
first published: Feb 22, 2021 08:06 pm

