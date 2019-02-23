App
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Robert Vadra moves court seeking copy of case documents from ED

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on multiple occasions in Delhi and Jaipur.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Robert Vadra, facing Enforcement Directorate probe in cases of money laundering, moved an application in a Delhi court on February 23, seeking copy of case-related documents with the central agency. Special judge Arvind Kumar posted the matter for February 25.

The application was moved through senior advocate KTS Tulsi.

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on multiple occasions in Delhi and Jaipur.

The money laundering cases being probed by the ED relate to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The court had on February 16 extended the interim bail granted to Vadra till March 2.
