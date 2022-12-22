 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Robert Vadra land deal: HC denies plea to quash case, allows interim protection from arrest

PTI
Dec 22, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday rejected a plea by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra seeking the quashing of an Enforcement Directorate case into the purchase of land in Bikaner by a company linked to him.

The court of Justice P S Bhati, however, extended a stay on his arrest for two more weeks to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, faces investigation over a purchase of land in Bikaner's Kolayat by Sky Light Hospitality LLP.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) based on a complaint regarding the purchase of 275 bighas of land in Kolayat.

The land was allegedly purchased in the name of the driver of a mediator, Mahesh Nagre, using a cheque given by Robert Vadra.

Additional Solicitor General R D Rastogi, who is representing the ED, said the court has rejected the writ petition by Vadra to quash the ECIR.