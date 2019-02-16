Present
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 02:29 PM IST

Robert Vadra appears before Delhi court in money-laundering case

The court had on February 2 granted Vadra interim bail till February 16 and asked him to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and cooperate in the investigation.

Robert Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's bother-in-law, on February 16 appeared before a Delhi court in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He appeared before Special Judge Arvind Kumar.

The court had on February 2 granted him interim bail till February 16 and asked him to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and cooperate in the investigation.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property, located at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra.
First Published on Feb 16, 2019 02:18 pm

tags #ED #India #Robert Vadra case

