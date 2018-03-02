Robbers stole 25-kg locker only to find single Rs 100 note inside

In a classic case of too much effort for too little, robbers in Bengaluru carried 25-kilogram heavy locker only to find a single Rs 100 note inside.

The robbers broke into the house of a businessman Ashok Bhatia who lives on Millers road on February 20 at around 3 am. As they entered, the robbers assaulted two of Bhatia’s employees, Hitesh Sharma and Yogesh, tying them up, The Hindu reported.

The robbers then started searching for valuables in the house and spotted the huge locker in a room. After the efforts to break it were unsuccessful, the robbers decided to carry the locker itself. They loaded the locker onto Bhatia’s car and fled from the spot.

The police said that robbers finally managed to open the locker but were practically left empty-handed as they found only one Rs 100 note inside.

The police have arrested Byrasandra resident Kiran Rukkayya, 37, Halasuru resident Lokendra, 27, Bharatinagar resident Bhanu Khatri, 20, J.C. Nagar resident Mani Bandari, 42, Vishnugiri, 27, Deepak Raj, 28, and Mohammed Ayaan in connection with the robbery. They are looking for four more suspects.

A car, mobile phones and weapons used in the robbery have been recovered by JC Nagar police.