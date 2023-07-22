Roads, houses damaged due to heavy rains, cloudbursts in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Uttarakhand rains

Many roads, houses and shops were damaged as heavy rains and cloudbursts hit several places here, officials said on Saturday.

No casualties have been reported in rain-related incidents so far, they said.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela sought information regarding the situation from the District Disaster Control Room in the early hours of Saturday, the officials said.

He also spoke to public representatives and enquired about people affected by the rains and the damage caused in their respective areas.

Ruhela instructed all deputy district magistrates to ensure relief work is carried out on a war footing and financial aid is distributed to the affected people on Saturday itself, the officials said.

A few cottages of a tourist resort were damaged due to landslide debris in Gangnani in Barkot tehsil, they said.

The debris also entered the premises of Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School in Gangnani. However, all the students are safe, they said.

Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School warden Sarojini said it rained heavily in the area last night and as a result, water and debris accumulated on the campus.

State Disaster Response Force personnel reached the school and brought the situation under control, she said.

The Yamunotri national highway has been blocked at many places between Barkot and Gangnani due to the landslides. Efforts are being made to reopen the road for traffic, the officials said.

Cloudbursts and landslides also occurred in Chhara Khad in Purola. Several vehicles parked on roads were buried under the debris. The affected people were shifted to safer places on Saturday morning, they said.

A landslide also occurred near Dhauntri village.

The power supply in the region was disrupted due to the rains.