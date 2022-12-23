 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Roadmap for India post-COP15 historic biodiversity deal

PTI
Dec 23, 2022 / 03:36 PM IST

India is already a member of the High Ambition Coalition (HAC), a group of over 113 countries that aims to bring 30 per cent of the world's geographical area under conservation by 2030.

(Image: Shutterstock)

The 15th Conference of Parties (COP) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) ended on a high note with nearly 200 countries adopting a historic deal to preserve nature and reverse damage to ecosystems after four years of fraught negotiations.

India, which is one of the Parties to the convention, pushed for Digital Sequence Information (DSI) to be considered under the CBD's access and benefit sharing mechanism, among many other targets during the run-up to the conference and through the anxious final moments until the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) became a reality.

The Indian delegation was led by Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change along with a team of officers from the government.

"India negotiated strongly and held discussions with the COP Presidency and the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity before the final Global Biodiversity Framework was put up for adoption," Yadav said.

"The suggestions from India to keep all the goals and targets, globally, were accepted, along with other propositions. India's pitch for Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities found an echo in the GBF," he added.

The LiFE initiative was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP26 in Glasgow last year. It is a campaign to encourage mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption to protect and preserve the environment, in line with the Framework's Target 16 on sustainable consumption.