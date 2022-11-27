 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Road transport and highways sector has maximum number of delayed projects: Govt report

PTI
Nov 27, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

In railways, out of 173 projects, 114 are delayed, while in petroleum sector, 89 out of 142 projects are delayed, as per the latest flash report on infrastructure projects for October 2022.

(Representative image)

The road transport and highways sector has the maximum number of delayed projects at 243, followed by railways at 114 and the petroleum sector at 89, showed a government report.

In the road transport and highways sector, 243 out of 826 projects are delayed. In railways, out of 173 projects, 114 are delayed, while in petroleum sector, 89 out of 142 projects are delayed, as per the latest flash report on infrastructure projects for October 2022.

The Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division (IPMD) is mandated to monitor central sector infrastructure projects costing Rs 150 crore and above based on the information provided on the Online Computerised Monitoring System (OCMS) by the project implementing agencies.

The IPMD comes under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The report showed that the Muneerabad-Mahaboobnagar rail project is the most-delayed project. It is delayed by 276 months.

The second-most delayed project is the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project which is delayed by 247 months.