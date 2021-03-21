CERT-In alert | Road Ministry advises transport sector to tighten IT security against cyber intrusion

Cybersecurity | Representative image.

The MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) on March 21 has advised the departments and organisations in the transport sector to strengthen the security posture of their IT infrastructure.

The following step has been taken after the ministry received an alert from CERT-In regarding targeted intrusion activities directed towards Indian transport sector with possible malicious intentions.

The ministry has also advised departments, organisations and manufacturers in the transport sector to conduct security audit by CERT-In-certified agencies.

CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents as and when they occur.

The agencies being requested to conduct the security audit of the entire IT system on a regular basis include NIC, NHAI, NHIDCL, IRC, IAHE, State PWDs, testing agencies and automobile manufacturers. They have been asked to take all actions as per CERT-In certified agencies' recommendations and submit the audit report and the ATR (action taken report) regularly to the ministry.