Road in Margao to be named after late Manohar Parrikar

A refurbished road in Margao in south Goa would be named after former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar.

A resolution to this effect was passed by the Goa Forward Party (GFP)-controlled Margao Municipal Council in its meeting held on Tuesday.

"The resolution was adopted to honour and respect Parrikar who was instrumental in development of Goa during his tenure as the chief minister," MMC chairperson Babita Angle told reporters in Margao, around 35 kms from Panaji, on Tuesday night.

The road, connecting Arlem Junction to Ravindra Bhavan in Fatorda, would be the firstever public property to be named after Parrikar who died on March 17 this year due to a pancreatic ailment.

Angle said the resolution to name the road after late Parrikar was moved by councillor Lyndon Pereira.

"Pereira said that since Parrikar, as the CM, had sanctioned Rs 200 crore for various projects in Fatorda, it would be appropriate to name this road after him," Angle said.