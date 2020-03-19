App
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 05:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Road accidents down by 10% after increase in fines: Nitin Gadkari

Responding to supplementary queries during Question Hour, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said after the amended law came into force, most states have seen a decline in road accidents.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Nitin Gadkari
File image: Nitin Gadkari

The number of road accidents has gone down by an average 10 percent after the amended Motor Vehicles Act with a steep increase in fines came into force, Lok Sabha was informed on March 19.

He said Kerala and Assam on the contrary have seen an increase in accidents.

The states and union territories that saw reduction in road accidents include Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur.

He said on an average there has been a reduction of 10 percent in road accidents.

The amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act for a steep increase in fines for violations were passed by Parliament recently. It came into force from September 1, 2019.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 05:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #Nitin Gadkari

