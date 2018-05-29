App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rlys eyes 2 billion tonnes in freight movement by 2023-24

The railways is eyeing two billion tonnes in freight movement on the back of coal loading, in the next five years, thus joining the elite club of Chinese, Russian and USA railways, a senior official said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The railways is eyeing two billion tonnes in freight movement on the back of coal loading, in the next five years, thus joining the elite club of Chinese, Russian and USA railways, a senior official said today. As of now, coal loading is around 555 million tonnes (MT), which is 22 MT more than the previous year's, and the railways is banking on this growth to leapfrog into the 2-billion tonnes target.

"The coal projection for 2020-2022 is 1,500 MT in India. The present 555 MT of loading should reach around 800 MT in the next two-three years and then it should increase to 1,000 MT thereafter. So, in this way there is demand of growth everywhere.

"Steel sector is booming for which we have to move iron-ore. There are hundreds of indents pending for rakes, cement plants are proliferating and they have set up grinding units for which rakes are needed for movement. Container traffic is also increasing. Our target is to reach 2,000 MT (two billion tonne) by 2023-2024," said Mohd Jamshed, Member, Traffic, Railway Board.

Jamshed also said the railways will diversify into other commodities. The railways was mulling offering concessions to draw traffic by allowing many such goods where loading is below the one million tonne mark.
First Published on May 29, 2018 09:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.