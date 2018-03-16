App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 16, 2018 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rlys earned over Rs 200 cr from Swachh Bharat cess in 3 yrs: Govt

The railways had earned more than Rs 200 crore from the Swachh Bharat cess in the last three years, but it had no plans of spending the money as it was remitted to the finance ministry, the government informed Parliament today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The railways had earned more than Rs 200 crore from the Swachh Bharat cess in the last three years, but it had no plans of spending the money as it was remitted to the finance ministry, the government informed Parliament today.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said the amount collected as Swachh Bharat cess, at a rate of 0.5 percent on service tax, in 2015-2016 to 2016-2017 was Rs 229.51 crore.

"The amount collected as Swachh Bharat cess, as part of the railways' earnings, is remitted to the Ministry of Finance and no target spending from it is contemplated," he said.

The minister added that the national transporter had spent Rs 1,008 crore from its own revenues in 2016-2017 on cleanliness-related activities, while it had earned Rs 166.43 crore from the Swachh Bharat cess during the period.

In 2015-2016, it had earned Rs 23.32 crore and in 2017-18 (till July, 2017), the earnings were Rs 39.76 crore from the Swachh Bharat cess.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC