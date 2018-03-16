Rly installed over 1 lakh bio-toilets in trains: Govt

The railways has installed more than one lakh bio-toilets in trains during 2015-2018, surpassing the target of 87,000 set by it, the government informed Parliament today.

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain told the Rajya Sabha that Railways has installed 1,00,663 bio-toilets during 2015-2018 (till February) surpassing the cumulative target of installing 87,000 bio-toilets during this time period.

The minister said the expenditure booked for installation of bio-toilets by zonal railways from 2015 till December 2017 was Rs 513.97 crore.

In 2015-2016, against a target of installing 17,000 bio-toilets, 15,442 were installed. In 2016-2017, the target was 30,000, but the railways managed to install 34,134 bio-toilets. and during 2017-2018 (till February) the target was set at 40,000 while 51,087 installations were achieved.

Anaerobic digestion process is applied for the processing human excreta in the bio-toilets that are being fitted in passenger coaches of trains.

No human excreta is thrown on tracks from a bio-toilet fitted in trains.

In these bio-toilets, fitted underneath the lavatories, human waste is collected and processed by anaerobic bacteria that converts it mainly into water and bio-gases (mainly Methane and Carbon Dioxide).

The Railway ministry has advanced it earlier plan to fit bio-toilets in its entire fleet of coaches from 2021-2022 to 2019.