172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|rlda-invites-bids-for-redevelopment-of-ahmedabad-railway-station-to-modernise-and-expand-commercial-facilities-6025551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RLDA invites bids for redevelopment of Ahmedabad railway station, to modernise and expand commercial facilities

The objective of the redevelopment is to upgrade the station in line with the current requirements. Consultancy tenders have been floated to access the project cost and working out feasibility of the project, sources said.

Vandana Ramnani

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited online bids to seek consultancy services for undertaking a feasibility study, detailed master planning, urban designing and engineering and the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the integrated redevelopment of Ahmedabad Railway Station.

The objective of the redevelopment is to upgrade the station in line with the current requirements, sources said.

Ahmedabad Railway Station has 12 platforms and handles an average footfall of over 52,000 commuters daily.

Close

The redeveloped station will be equipped with amenities such as a segregation of arrival and departure sections, excellent road connectivity with multi-modal transport integration, security and surveillance systems and many more.

Vandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani
Associate Editor, Real Estate|Moneycontrol News

The winning bid will showcase their infrastructure and architecture solutions, with some environmental proposals, to ensure the least inconvenience possible to train operations, passengers and residents during operation. The station and its redevelopment will go hand-in-hand, according to the RLDA proposal.

The winning redevelopment firm will be mandated to prepare a technical feasibility Report, concept plans and a Master Plan for the project, and the implementation of mandatory works required. It will also collect data around the station, including traffic study and integrated traffic plans, an engineering survey, geo-technical investigations and prepare a railway demand menu during the course of the project.

“Ahmedabad Railway Station is the biggest in Gujarat. The redevelopment of the station will redefine its aesthetic appeal while keeping its legacy intact. It will also offer convenience to passengers and enhance their experience. This redevelopment coupled with the Smart City initiative, will boost tourism and improve real estate prospects in the surrounding region,” said Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice chairman of the RLDA.

The station premises also house two minarets that are remnants of Sidi Bashir Mosque and are a heritage structure.

The redevelopment comprises both station development and commercial development. Mandatory works include all work towards construction of the project railway station, allied facilities, various elements of infrastructure necessary for the station and only trunk infrastructure for commercial development proposed within the Master Plan for the project.

The commercial component entails real estate assets planned on the railway land. It will include all land use categories such as residential, commercial, institutional, warehousing, hotel, hospital among others.

In the first phase, RLDA has prioritized prominent stations like New Delhi, Tirupati, Dehradun, Nellore, and Puducherry for redevelopment. The railway stations across India will be redeveloped on a PPP model as a part of Smart City Projects launched by the government.

The RLDA is a statutory body under the Indian Railways. Currently, the Indian Railways has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land across India. RLDA has over 92 commercial sites across India for leasing and the eligible developers for each will be selected through an open bid process.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:24 pm

tags #Indian Railways. Ahmedabad #Real Estate #redevelopment #RLDA

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.