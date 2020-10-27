RLDA invites bids for redevelopment of Ahmedabad railway station, to modernise and expand commercial facilities

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited online bids to seek consultancy services for undertaking a feasibility study, detailed master planning, urban designing and engineering and the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the integrated redevelopment of Ahmedabad Railway Station.

The objective of the redevelopment is to upgrade the station in line with the current requirements, sources said.

Ahmedabad Railway Station has 12 platforms and handles an average footfall of over 52,000 commuters daily.

The redeveloped station will be equipped with amenities such as a segregation of arrival and departure sections, excellent road connectivity with multi-modal transport integration, security and surveillance systems and many more.

The winning bid will showcase their infrastructure and architecture solutions, with some environmental proposals, to ensure the least inconvenience possible to train operations, passengers and residents during operation. The station and its redevelopment will go hand-in-hand, according to the RLDA proposal.

The winning redevelopment firm will be mandated to prepare a technical feasibility Report, concept plans and a Master Plan for the project, and the implementation of mandatory works required. It will also collect data around the station, including traffic study and integrated traffic plans, an engineering survey, geo-technical investigations and prepare a railway demand menu during the course of the project.

“Ahmedabad Railway Station is the biggest in Gujarat. The redevelopment of the station will redefine its aesthetic appeal while keeping its legacy intact. It will also offer convenience to passengers and enhance their experience. This redevelopment coupled with the Smart City initiative, will boost tourism and improve real estate prospects in the surrounding region,” said Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice chairman of the RLDA.

The station premises also house two minarets that are remnants of Sidi Bashir Mosque and are a heritage structure.

The redevelopment comprises both station development and commercial development. Mandatory works include all work towards construction of the project railway station, allied facilities, various elements of infrastructure necessary for the station and only trunk infrastructure for commercial development proposed within the Master Plan for the project.

The commercial component entails real estate assets planned on the railway land. It will include all land use categories such as residential, commercial, institutional, warehousing, hotel, hospital among others.

In the first phase, RLDA has prioritized prominent stations like New Delhi, Tirupati, Dehradun, Nellore, and Puducherry for redevelopment. The railway stations across India will be redeveloped on a PPP model as a part of Smart City Projects launched by the government.

The RLDA is a statutory body under the Indian Railways. Currently, the Indian Railways has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land across India. RLDA has over 92 commercial sites across India for leasing and the eligible developers for each will be selected through an open bid process.