RLD expels its UP MLA for 'hobnobbing' with BJP in Rajya Sabha polls

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)president Ajit Singh today expelled the party's lone MLA in the UP Assembly, Sahender Singh Chauhan, for hobnobbing with the BJP in the just concluded Rajya Sabha elections.

MLA Sahendra Singh Chaudhan kept the party leadership in the dark and worked against its directives. Hobnobbing with the BJP, he cast his vote as part of a conspiracy. He has been expelled by party president Chaudhary Ajit Singh, an RLD release issued here read.

The party had decided to vote in favour of the BSP in the Rajya Sabha elections to defeat communal forces, the release, signed by RLD National General Secretary Trilok Tyagi, read. The RLD is committted to opposition unity in national interest against the BJP government which is "spreading communal hatred in society", it added. RLD MLA's vote was reportedly declared invalid as he had cast it in favour of two candidates.