RJD leader Raghuvar Rai shot dead by bike-borne assailant in Bihar, probe on

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvar Rai was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside his residence in Kalyanpur block of Samastipur, Bihar on January 24.

According to media reports, Rai was shot at by two motorcycle borne assailants when he had gone for a morning walk. Rai was rushed to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for medical treatment, where he succumbed to injuries.

Rai was a former Zila Parishad member.

Angry over the killing, Rai's supporters blocked the Samastipur-Darbhanga highway and demanded arrest of the miscreants. Police said that they are investigating the matter.