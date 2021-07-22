Rivers in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri, Raigad flow above danger mark, people being shifted; CM takes review

File image

Major rivers in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in the Konkan region of Maharashtra are flowing above the danger mark as a result of incessant rains, and the government machinery is in the process of shifting a number of affected people to safer places, the authorities said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on July 22 took a review of the situation arising out of the continuous downpour in these two coastal districts, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said. Major rivers in Ratnagiri district, including Jagbudi, Vashishti, Kodavali, Shastri, Bav are flowing above the danger level.

As a result, Khed, Chiplun, Lanja, Rajapur, Sangameshwar towns and nearby areas have been affected and residents are being shifted to safer places, it said. Similarly, in neighbouring Raigad district, rivers including Kundalika, Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Gadhi, Ulhas rivers are flowing above danger level, the CMO said in the statement.

During the review meeting, Thackeray said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert of heavy rainfall in this region for the next three days. Thackeray asked the authorities to remain alert and keep monitoring the levels of overflowing rivers and evacuate residents to safer places. He also urged the local residents to take all necessary precautions.

The chief minister also took stock of the overflowing rivers in both the districts. Meanwhile, the CMO said that Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station in Satara district, has received 480 mm rainfall in 24 hours, due to which the water level of Savitri and other rivers was rising. Earlier in the day, train services on the Konkan Railway route in Ratnagiri district were suspended after a river overflowed following heavy rains in the area, an official said.