Rithala Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Rithala Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Rithala is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North West district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Rithala Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 66.46% and in 2013, 64.91% of Rithala's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Mohinder Goyal of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 29251 votes which was 17.72% of the total votes polled. Mohinder Goyal polled a total of 165066 (56.63%) votes.

BJP's Kulwant Rana won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 25826 (17.91%) votes. Kulwant Rana polled 144180 which was 51.3% of the total votes polled.