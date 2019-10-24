Risod Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Risod Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Risod Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Risod constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Risod is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Washim district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Risod Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 63.41% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 63.44% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ameet Subhashrao Zanak won this seat by a margin of 16808 votes, which was 9.1% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 184735 votes.Zanak Subhashrao Ramrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 3040 votes. INC polled 159442 votes, 32.13% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am